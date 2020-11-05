UW–Cal football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BERKELEY, Calif. — University of Washington’s season-opening game against California has been called off after one of the Golden Bears tested positive for COVID-19.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said a significant number of his players needed contact tracing, as the player in question showed no symptoms.

UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen issued the following statement after the game was canceled:

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley. I’m also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn’t wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State.”

The Huskies are scheduled to take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

