Utility providers say power outages possible as strong winds move into the INW

by Erin Robinson

Andres Leighton

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local utility providers are warning customers to be prepared for possible power outages as strong winds move into the region.

The National Weather Service is saying elevated winds will stick around Sunday through Monday night.

Wind gusts of between 35-45 mph are expected through 7 p.m. Sunday. There is a possibility of isolated tree damage in addition to power outages.

The NWS has issued a high-wind advisory with damaging winds today & especially Monday. Today may see gusts to 45mph & tomorrow has the potential for gusts to 65. Widespread tree damage & power outages are possible. Our outage map will have the latest info. (link in comments) pic.twitter.com/HUwv97qItl — Inland Power (@InlandPower) November 14, 2021

The gusts will die down to 20-30 mph overnight before even stronger gusts of 40-55 mph move in Monday evening.

Winds will begin to die down again Monday after 10 p.m, with breezy conditions into Tuesday.

In an email to customers, Avista said crews and employees are ready to assist in any storm-related activities should they need to.

Avista outages can be checked here.

Inland Power customers can check outages here.

Kootenai Electric outages can be found here.

