Utah Dept. of Health reports person with COVID-19 attended Gonzaga-BYU game
PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health District reports a person with COVID-19 attended the BYU–Gonzaga game in late February.
They informed Brigham Young University on Monday, informing them the person had mild symptoms, and that the risk of transmission was low. Due to the nature of the virus, however, health officials are reaching out to other attendees that sat nearby.
The Utah Department of Health told BYU that this does not represent a new case in Utah.
