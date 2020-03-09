Utah Dept. of Health reports person with COVID-19 attended Gonzaga-BYU game

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health District reports a person with COVID-19 attended the BYU–Gonzaga game in late February.

They informed Brigham Young University on Monday, informing them the person had mild symptoms, and that the risk of transmission was low. Due to the nature of the virus, however, health officials are reaching out to other attendees that sat nearby.

According to the health department, the individual had mild symptoms on Feb. 22 and the risk of transmission to others at the game is low. As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure. 3/7 — BYU (@BYU) March 9, 2020

The Utah Department of Health told BYU that this does not represent a new case in Utah.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.