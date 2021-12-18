USL Spokane says hundreds have put deposits down on tickets

SPOKANE, Wash.– Soccer is coming to Spokane and it has people excited.

USL Spokane said on Friday 600 people had put deposits down for season tickets.

Negotiations are still underway about which USL team will be moving to the Lilac City. When a deal is reached. the team will play at the downtown stadium owned by Spokane Public Schools.

According to the league’s website, these $20 deposits will help fans hold a “virtual place in line” and priority seating for when season tickets become available. USL said final pricing and seat selection will be released in the coming months.

“USL Spokane will have a variety of ticket options available that ensure the matches are affordable and attainable for everyone, including sections specific to supporters, youth soccer teams and students,” USL said.

There is a maximum of six seats per account.

You can find more information about reserving a spot in line here.

