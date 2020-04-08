Use these cards to help connect with your neighbors
GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office wants healthy people to help their neighbors who may be self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sheriff’s Office posted templates that you can print, fill out and leave on your neighbors’ doors.
The cards allow you to offer up services, like picking up groceries and dog walking, in an effort to help those who may be unable to do so themselves.
Find the card templates in both English and Spanish below!
