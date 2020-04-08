Use these cards to help connect with your neighbors

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office

GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office wants healthy people to help their neighbors who may be self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sheriff’s Office posted templates that you can print, fill out and leave on your neighbors’ doors.

The cards allow you to offer up services, like picking up groceries and dog walking, in an effort to help those who may be unable to do so themselves.

Find the card templates in both English and Spanish below!

Want to help your neighbors who are self-isolating? Here are some cards you can print and leave on your neighbors' doors. This is another way we can all help each other get through this as a community. #GrantStrong pic.twitter.com/KnJmK2jUGe — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) April 7, 2020

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

RELATED: We’re Open! Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.