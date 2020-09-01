USDA extends free meal program for kids through end of 2020

Erin Robinson

Shutterstock via CNN

Children across America will continue to have access to free meals through the end of the year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended a program that allows families in need to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, even if their child is not enrolled there.

In the past, this program was only offered during summer months when school is not in session.

The expanded program allows free meals to be provided at any time during the day, whether kids are on-site or learning virtually.

It is estimated that around 30 million school children benefit from school lunches each day.

Until this week, the program was supposed to expire in September, when children were expected to return to school. It has now been extended until at least the end of the year.