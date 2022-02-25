USA Track and Field athletes to compete in Spokane this weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of the fastest athletes in the country are in Spokane for a competition this weekend.

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships are happening this Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at The Podium.

This event brings the most elite track and field athletes in the country to Spokane.

This is the first time this competition is happening in Spokane thanks to the brand new facility, The Podium, and its hydraulically banked track.

According to Spokane Sports, the facility is the only one of its kind west of the Mississippi.

Spokane Sports is expecting this event to have a huge financial impact in this community – about $5.3 million!

This includes all the spending the attendees and athletes will do in local restaurants, hotels, rental cars, and any activities or entertainment.

Athletes will begin competing at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now to see them in action!

