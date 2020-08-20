US officials install cable barrier along Canadian border

Associated Press by Associated Press

LYNDEN, Wash. (AP) – A cable barrier has been installed along a section of the border between Washington state and Canada. The U.S. Border Patrol says it was erected to curb “dangerous criminal enterprises.”

They say it will prevent vehicles from “accidentally, or purposefully, crossing the boundary and endangering citizens in both countries.”

The border near Lynden, Wash., where the barrier is being constructed, has been a meeting place for families and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March to help limit the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Canada U.S. border restrictions extended to at least Sept.