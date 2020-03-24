US Marshals offering $1,000 reward for escaped Yakima County jail inmates

David Mann (KVEW/KAPP) by David Mann (KVEW/KAPP)

Credit: KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — Six inmates who escaped the Yakima County jail Monday night are still on the run. Now, US Marshals Service is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said 14 inmates escaped by breaking open a fire door and hopping a fence. According to a news release, the inmates escaped because “they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared.”

Officials said the jailbreak happened about 7 p.m. in Annex C, a part of the jail where low-level offenders are held. The inmates were able to break open an exterior fire door using a table from inside the annex and then jump the outside fence.

Cell phone video obtained by KAPP-KVEW shows the inmates hoping over the fence and scattering.

Eight of the inmates were captured in the hours after the arrest, but these six are still missing:

Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima – US Marshall’s Office Hold

Hugo Alejandro Amezcue-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima – Driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia

Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake – Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap – Third-degree assault, attempted eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property

Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, of Moses Lake – Obstructing a law enforcement officer, offender accountability act

Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima – Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protection order

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this inmates is asked to call the US Marshals Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org. For urgent matters, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.