US Marshals: Investigators search for wanted suspect in Otis Orchards
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash.– U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a wanted person connected to a case out of Spokane.
Investigators have been looking for them in the area around the LDS Church for hours Monday afternoon.
Law enforcement has not given information on who the suspect is nor why they’re wanted so they don’t compromise the safety of officers working on the case.
