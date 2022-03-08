US Marshals: Investigators search for wanted suspect in Otis Orchards

OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash.– U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a wanted person connected to a case out of Spokane.

Investigators have been looking for them in the area around the LDS Church for hours Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement has not given information on who the suspect is nor why they’re wanted so they don’t compromise the safety of officers working on the case.

4 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

#BREAKING: The US Marshals confirmed that they’re looking for a wanted fugitive in Otis Orchards. The LDS Church is the command center of this manhunt. Officers have been here for at least 4 hours. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Ucf06cyBR0 — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 8, 2022

