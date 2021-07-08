US gas prices expected to keep rising throughout the summer

Matthew Kincanon

AP Prices are displayed above the different grades of gasoline available to motorists, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyo.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just when you thought gas prices couldn’t get any higher, they keep going up and summer travel being in full swing means people are going to be paying more for their trips.

AAA reports that crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month. Unfortunately, it is not going to stop there because AAA predicts gas prices to rise another 10-to-20 cents through the end of August. The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in 2014.

Right now, the national average is S3.14 a gallon, and Washington state is still well above that, costing $3.82 a gallon. For those in Idaho, it is currently $3.52 a gallon.

Next time you go on a road trip, be prepared to spend a bit on gas.

