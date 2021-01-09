US Attorney Hyslop thanks local officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop is taking a moment to thank local officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Hyslop stopped by the Spokane Police Department roll call on Saturday to show support for local law enforcement officers.

“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and the comfort of their families to protect and serve our communities,” said Hyslop.

“National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a time to show them we appreciate their sacrifice and that we stand with them as they work to make our communities safe and secure,” he added. “I ask everyone to send a note of thanks to their local law enforcement agency; their addresses are readily available online. And when you see an officer, wave to them and say ‘Thank you for all you do.'”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.