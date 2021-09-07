US Army medical team called in to support Kootenai Health amid COVID surge

by Erin Robinson

Jessica Gifford, a civilian respiratory therapist at Kootenai Health regional medical center, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blaine Woodcock, a critical care nurse assigned to the 627th Hospital Center, provide care to a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations at the hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

Idaho National Guard Brig. Gen. Russell Johnson, the dual-status commander for the state of Idaho, speaks with members of the U.S. Army medical response team assigned to the 627th Hospital Center during the COVID-19 response operations at Kootenai Health regional medical center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

U.S. Army Capt. Josh Krieger, an emergency physician assigned to the 627th Hospital Center, and Angela Youmans, a civilian critical care nurse practitioner at Kootenai Health regional medical center, monitor the vitals of a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations at the hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blaine Woodcock, a critical care nurse assigned to the 627th Hospital Center, provides care to a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations at Kootenai Health regional medical center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

U.S. Army Capt. Shane Blanch, a critical care nurse assigned to the 627th Hospital Center, shadows local hospital staff during the COVID-19 response operations at Kootenai Health regional medical center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)









COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 20-person medical team from the U.S. Army is in Coeur d’Alene supporting Kootenai Health as they struggle to handle the most recent COVID-19 surge.

Crisis standards of care were implemented in North Idaho on Tuesday due to staff shortages, lack of beds and an increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

The medical team was deployed to Kootenai Health as part of a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The request deployed 60 military medical personnel to three states — Idaho, Arkansas and Alabama — to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID patients in local hospitals.

The medical team deployed to Kootenai Health includes nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

The aid comes a week after Governor Brad Little re-deployed the National Guard to support short-staffed medical facilities.

The majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Idaho are occurring in unvaccinated people. Health leaders and Gov. Little are reiterating their call for Idahoans to choose to get vaccinated.

READ: ‘It’s not ideal care’: Idaho health officials describe dire situations that led them to implement crisis standards of care

RELATED: ‘A last resort’: Crisis standards of care activated in North Idaho as region struggles to keep up with COVID surge

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.