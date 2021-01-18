US 95 reopened following multiple-car crash near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Northbound lanes of US 95 have reopened near Coeur d’Alene after a multiple-car crash blocked lanes.
Idaho State Police and Coeur d’Alene Police were on scene investigating, and they said reported no serious or life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crashes are not yet known, but police urged drivers to expect delays or avoid the area altogether.
