US 95 reopened following multiple-car crash near Coeur d’Alene

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Northbound lanes of US 95 have reopened near Coeur d’Alene after a multiple-car crash blocked lanes.

Idaho State Police and Coeur d’Alene Police were on scene investigating, and they said reported no serious or life-threatening injuries.

The Idaho State Police and CDA PD are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash blocking northbound US95 / Neider Ave in Coeur d'Alene. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/keGil5G4vN — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) January 18, 2021

The cause of the crashes are not yet known, but police urged drivers to expect delays or avoid the area altogether.

