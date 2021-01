US 395 completely blocked near Clayton due to powerlines, power pole in road

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

CLAYTON, Wash. — US 395 is closed in both directions near Clayton because of downed powerlines and a power pole in the road.

WSDOT crews are heading to the scene, but there is no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers should find a different route at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.