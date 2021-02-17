US 2 reopens over Stevens Pass, chains required
STEVENS PASS — Both directions of US 2 have reopened over Stevens Pass.
Dangerous driving conditions and severe weather forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close the highway overnight.
Chains are required for drivers traveling over the pass Wednesday. That means if you are driving an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, you still need to carry chains.
WSDOT asks that drivers be prepared for compact snow and ice on the roadway, and allow plenty of room for the car in front of you.
