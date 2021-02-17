US 2 reopens over Stevens Pass, chains required

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS — Both directions of US 2 have reopened over Stevens Pass.

Dangerous driving conditions and severe weather forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close the highway overnight.

US 2 Stevens Pass has reopened with chains required. That means if you are AWD/4WD you still need to carry chains in case you need them. Never used your chains? Practice before you head up the pass. Drive for conditions and give plenty of room to the car in front of you. pic.twitter.com/DfVWPwpUTb — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 17, 2021

Chains are required for drivers traveling over the pass Wednesday. That means if you are driving an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, you still need to carry chains.

WSDOT asks that drivers be prepared for compact snow and ice on the roadway, and allow plenty of room for the car in front of you.

