US 2 over Stevens Pass closed through Wednesday morning

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS — Highway 2 over Stevens Pass will be closed through at least 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said heavy snow is falling and conditions are getting worse in the area; several vehicles spun out on the highway Tuesday morning due to compact snow and ice.

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed for the day, as we can no longer keep up with the amount of snow falling, and conditions are getting worse. We will reassess at 8AM Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/EHf6BC7d7E — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 16, 2021

The closures comes as WSDOT prepares to reopen Snoqualmie Pass, which was closed Monday night because of dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger.

The latest updates on closures can be found here.

