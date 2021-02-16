US 2 over Stevens Pass closed through Wednesday morning
STEVENS PASS — Highway 2 over Stevens Pass will be closed through at least 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said heavy snow is falling and conditions are getting worse in the area; several vehicles spun out on the highway Tuesday morning due to compact snow and ice.
The closures comes as WSDOT prepares to reopen Snoqualmie Pass, which was closed Monday night because of dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger.
The latest updates on closures can be found here.
