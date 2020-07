US-2, Hoerner road to close nightly for utility work through July 31

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Highway 2 at Hoerner Road will be closed nightly for utility work through Friday.

The City of Spokane says this coincides with the opening of Chick-fil-A in North Spokane, which will be at that corner. Utility work will be from 9 p.m.–6:30 a.m. daily through July 31.

