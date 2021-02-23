US 2 closed overnight near Stevens Pass due to snow slides

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHELAN CO., Wash. — US 2 has been closed near Stevens Pass due to snow slides that knocked trees down onto the road.

Washington State Department of Transportation had just reopened the Pass, as well as Snoqualmie and White Pass, Monday afternoon following an overnight closure caused by avalanche danger.

On US 2 east of Stevens Pass, another snow slide has brought down debris and covered all of one lane at MP 74. This is an unusual place and current conditions make it unsafe to clear at the moment. The road is closed overnight from MP 66-85 and will be reassessed in the AM. pic.twitter.com/TgvdYwSbMl — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 23, 2021

Now, the highway is closed just east of the pass between Scenic and Coles Corner and will be reassessed Tuesday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.