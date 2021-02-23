US 2 closed overnight near Stevens Pass due to snow slides
CHELAN CO., Wash. — US 2 has been closed near Stevens Pass due to snow slides that knocked trees down onto the road.
Washington State Department of Transportation had just reopened the Pass, as well as Snoqualmie and White Pass, Monday afternoon following an overnight closure caused by avalanche danger.
Now, the highway is closed just east of the pass between Scenic and Coles Corner and will be reassessed Tuesday morning.
