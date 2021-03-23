US 195 partially blocked after excavator hits overpass, crashes
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Traffic on northbound US 195 is reduced to one lane near Spangle due to an excavator hitting a railroad overpass and crashing.
Northbound lanes were entirely blocked until Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews arrived and opened the right lane.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution passing through the area.
