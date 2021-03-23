US 195 partially blocked after excavator hits overpass, crashes

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles







WSDOT

WSDOT



WSDOT

WSDOT

WSDOT















SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Traffic on northbound US 195 is reduced to one lane near Spangle due to an excavator hitting a railroad overpass and crashing.

Northbound lanes were entirely blocked until Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews arrived and opened the right lane.

UPDATE: Here are pictures from where the excavator struck the railroad bridge on northbound US 195 at MP 80 just north of Spangle. The roadway is no longer blocked and cars are getting through in the right lane. Please slow down use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/3yCGPNhxNC — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 23, 2021

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution passing through the area.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.