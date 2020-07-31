Urban Eden Farm gives residents access to locally-grown, fresh produce each week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Urban Eden Farm is a family-owned farm in the City of Spokane, in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood, 5 minutes from the Davenport Hotel.

They consider themselves a community-supported farm because volunteers work at the farm each week and residents can participate in a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) membership where they pay for a season’s worth of produce to pick up each week.

Some summer vegetables growing right now include walking onions, beets, edible flowers, fava beans, lettuce mix, snap peas, kale, chard, collards, rhubarb, sun shoots, garlic scapes and more.

I can smell the basil! #companionplanting #basil#sungoldcherrytomatoes Welcome Summer! @ Urban Eden Farm Posted by Urban Eden Farm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The farm operates from mid-March to October each year.

Right now, the CSA program is full, but it goes on until September and you can join a waiting list.

But you can still come down to the farm every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to purchase some produce!

See the Urban Eden Farm website for more information.

