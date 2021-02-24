Uptick in COVID cases reported at Spokane County Jail

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO, Wash. — An uptick in COVID-19 cases has been reported among inmates at the Spokane County Jail.

In a release Wednesday, county communications manager Jared Webley said there were 12 confirmed cases at the downtown facility, but no identified cases at the Geiger Facility. There are currently 784 inmates in custody between the two facilities.

As of this writing, there were no confirmed positive cases among jail staff.

Webley said the Spokane County Detention Services team is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to address and contain current cases.

