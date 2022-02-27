UPSET: No. 1 Gonzaga is knocked off by rival Saint Mary’s

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

California – The Gonzaga Bulldogs had their 17 game winning streak snapped against the Gaels 67-57 locking up an NCAA tournament bid for Saint Mary’s.

The Gonzaga offense which regularly threatens to reach 100 points was held to just 57 points.

Gonzaga’s big men who have been dominating all season Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme were held to just 12 combined points.

Today marks the first time the top-6 teams in the AP top-10 lost on the same day in history.

With the loss Gonzaga falls to 24-3, 13-1 in the WCC.

Next up will be the WCC semi-finals in Las Veagas coming up next Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.