Up to 8 inches of snow expected in Spokane with even more in N. Idaho – Mark

The National Weather Service in Spokane has updated its predicted snow accumulations and is now saying there could be between 6-8 inches of snow in the Spokane area, with even more in North Idaho.

Coeur d’Alene, St. Maries and Sandpoint could see between 8-12 inches of snow by the time this storm passes.

Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded to include the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area, Upper Columbia Basin, Central Panhandle Mountains and the Palouse.

As a result, we’ll see steady snow today with a brief break tonight before even more snow moves into the region Thursday morning.

With all of this snow, prepare for hazardous driving and some serious shoveling. One good thing to come from all of this is lots of mountain snow, making for great skiing and snowshoeing later this week.

Snow will fall throughout the day and the lower elevations could see a rain/snow mix. Mountains will get heavy snow by Thursday. Friday will be a bit of a relief from the snow, but cold.