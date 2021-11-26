Unusually warm weekend around the Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After some morning rain around the Inland Northwest, we’ll get a nice break from wet weather this evening.

We’ll spend the night with widespread fog and temperatures in the upper 30s. The weather stays quiet Saturday morning, but rain will move in after lunchtime. We’ll see scattered rain showers continue into Sunday morning with more possible on Monday. The highest chance of rain this weekend will be on Saturday evening.

All the while, temperatures will be extremely warm for late November. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 50s. That’s October weather! We could see some record highs fall on Sunday as a result. There’s no big cool-down in sight either. We’ll stay warmer than average deep into next week.