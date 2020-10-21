Unseasonably cold and snowy weather by the weekend! -Kris

You’ll need to add a new layer every day this week, as it will keep getting colder and colder! The really cold and snowy weather is still a few days away, but Wednesday will have a definitely chill. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, which is below average. Plus, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, it will feel even colder. There is a very slight chance of some light precipitation, a rain snow mix, throughout the day, but it will not amount to much. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Add another blanket to the bed Wednesday night! The coldest night of the season by far is on the way. We will start the day out on Thursday in the mid 20s. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 40s, which is at least 10 degrees below average. It will be a pretty day with sunny skies and lighter winds. It really starts getting wintry on Friday. Snow will develop during the day and continue into the overnight. Wide-spread accumulating snow is possible through Saturday morning. In addition to the snow, record low temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday mornings!