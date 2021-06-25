Unprecedented heatwave will shatter records for intensity and longevity

I’ve been forecasting the weather for a long time, and I’ve never seen anything like this before. No one alive or in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest has seen anything like this before. The heatwave we’ve been talking about for more than a week is creeping closer. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect Friday afternoon and continues through next Thursday. Friday will be hot. Just not record-shattering hot. The high will top out at 93° in Spokane, which is 17 degrees above average. However, our temperature will climb at least another 17° by early next week. In addition to the heat, expect blue skies and light winds for Friday.

Our temperatures for the weekend will bump up into the triple-digits; a rarity for June in Spokane. The forecast highs for both Saturday and Sunday would tie the record highs for those days. By next work week, our high temperatures are expected to peak at a record-shattering 108°. That would not only obliterate our daily record, it would break our monthly record for June and tie our all-time record. Of course, the individual highs are only part of the story. The length of this heatwave would also break all kinds of records. Right now, it looks like 100°+ heat will stretch through next workweek and right on into the 4th of July weekend. Potentially beyond. That would be truly historic.