University of Washington requires faculty and staff to get COVID vaccine

SEATTLE, Wash. — University of Washington announced Thursday that faculty and staff need to get vaccinated by Fall 2021, after previously announcing only students need their shots.

UW said this change follows requirements from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries, which outline guidance for workplace masks and social distancing.

“The FDA-authorized vaccines – which are based on technology that’s been under development for more than two decades – are safe and effective,” said UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards in a joint letter. “Widespread vaccination is our ticket to a return to in-person learning and working as we create the ‘new normal’ for our University, and we encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you’re able.”

The university previously announced only students would need to be vaccinated by fall quarter.

Faculty and staff will need to confirm their vaccination status in order to work on campus or use the campus’ facilities. Exemptions are allowed for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.

