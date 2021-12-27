University of Miami pulls out of the Sun Bowl because of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas– It looks like it won’t be the Cougs versus the Hurricanes on New Year’s Eve after all.

The University of Miami announced the Sunday before the matchup it was pulling out of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The reason was that it was in COVID-19 protocols.

WSU said on Twitter that the news was disappointing. It also said it was working with the PAC-12 conference and Sum Bowl Association to find a replacement opponent for the game.

Cougs head coach Jake Dickert said the team was already in El Paso and is willing to play any opponent.

“Our team just wants one more chance to finish this storied 2021 season,” he said in a tweet.

This has been a possibility all week. On Tuesday, Miami announced it was in its COVID-19 protocol.

Miami Athletics announced Sunday that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/LeDTHsfWjK — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 27, 2021

The Sun Bowl was scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. PST on New Year’s Eve in El Paso, Texas.

