University of Idaho requiring students, staff to mask-up

MOSCOW, Idaho– Anyone inside a University of Idaho building must mask up, effective immediately.

The university sent out the updated requirement ahead of fall classes starting. It comes as the Delta variant has caused a rise in cases across the nation and Inland Northwest.

The mask mandate includes those who are vaccinated.

Here’s what safety protocols the University of Idaho is implementing:

Masks are required, effective immediately, in all university buildings.

All classes will be offered in the modality listed in the catalog.

All Vandals are highly encouraged to be vaccinated.

COVID tests are not required to attend class in person.

Masks must also be worn at any indoor university-sponsored event or space.

The university says it will not require vaccines. However, it does strongly encourage students and workers to get vaccinated. Students who prove they are fully vaccinated will get a $50 gift card to either the VandalStore or Idaho Eats. They will also be entered into a drawing for two $5,000 and 10 $1,000 awards.

When it comes to classes, the number of students who can be in the classroom will not change.

You can read more about the University of Idaho’s COVID-19 safety protocols here.

