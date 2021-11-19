University of Idaho parts ways with head coach Paul Petrino

MOSCOW, Idaho– You can add the University of Idaho to the list of schools looking for a new head football coach.

The University of Idaho said head football coach Paul Petrino’s last game would be Saturday’s season finale at Idaho State. He led the Vandals for nine seasons.

Petrino is 33-66 in his nine seasons at the helm of the Vandals. His tenure was highlighted by the 2016 season that saw the Vandals go 9-4 and take home the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship with a 61-50 win over Colorado State. His time in Moscow also included a transition from FBS to FCS and a return to the Big Sky Conference.

“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said. “Maya and I remain grateful for the opportunity and will take incredible memories with us as we transition to our next endeavor. Our kids grew up here and this University and program will always hold a special place in our hearts. I want to thank our current and former players as well as every coach who has been a part of this program over the past nine years. They are what make this such a special place. I wish nothing but continued success for the current team and will always be in their corner.”

He was the school’s assistant coach from 1992-1994. During that time, the team made three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Playoff.

The search for a new head coach is on.

