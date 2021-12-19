University of Idaho names new head football coach

CREDIT: South Dakota State University

MOSCOW, Idaho– The University of Idaho officially has a new head football coach.

On Saturday, the team announced Jason Eck would be the Vandals’ 36th coach.

“Thank you to President Scott Green, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik, and the entire search committee for their support and belief in me as their head football coach,” Eck said in a statement. “The opportunity to return to a place that is very special to my family makes us grateful, humbled, and fired up! My wife Kimberly and our five children are excited to rejoin the Vandal family and Moscow community. The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football. Our coaching staff can’t wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho.”

Before landing the Idaho job, Eck was the offensive coordinator at South Dakota State. In three years as the offensive coordinator at SDSU, Eck’s teams have averaged 32.5 points per game, including 37.5 this season.

This won’t be his first time as a Vandal. That came in 2004 when he coached the team’s offensive line for three seasons. Eck spent two seasons under head coach Nick Holt and one under head coach Dennis Erickson.

