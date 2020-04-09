University of Idaho music school streaming performances via Facebook Live

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Starting Thursday, the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music (LHSOM) will stream free music performances via Facebook Live.

For the next three Thursdays, the Student Convocation Series will be streamed on the LHSOM Facebook page at 2:30 p.m.

“The Convocation Series is a tradition,” said LHSOM Director Vanessa Sielert in a release. “We want to continue to honor great student performances and make them available to our community to experience.”

The first two concerts feature past performances from the school’s top student performers. The final performance showcases the victor of the school’s Convocation Challenge, who were selected from videos of students performing from their homes.

Additionally, previous performances from other student performances will be shown on the page.

All past performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and include:

Tuesday, April 14 – Opera Scenes

Friday, April 17 – Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs

Tuesday, April 21 – Jazz Combos

Thursday, April 23 – Wind Ensemble and Concert Band

Tuesday, April 28 – Guitar Ensemble

Thursday, April 30 – Orchestra

Friday, May 1 – Student Chamber Ensembles

Monday, May 4 – Choirs

Wednesday, May 6 – Composers Concert

Friday, May 8 – Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs

Friday, May 15 – Swing Into Summer

For further information, visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events.

