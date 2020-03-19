University of Idaho cancels commencement due to coronavirus

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has canceled commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus.

The decision includes ceremonies at all four of the university’s campuses, including Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and the Moscow campus.

“We understand this is disappointing, but the safety and health of the Vandal Family is our top priority,” the university said in a notice to students. “Plans to recognize the Class of 2020 this spring in another way are still taking shape.”

Students who have applied to graduate will still receive their diploma in a timely way. They are also invited to return and celebrate at a ceremony in December 2020 or May 2021, once it is safe to do so.

UI students are currently taking classes online due to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, North Idaho reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 60s who is recovering well and has not been hospitalized.

