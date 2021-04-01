University High School students crafting COVID clean-up organizers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some University High School students are helping make clean-up in the classroom a little less messy.

Since the start of the school year, every classroom was stocked with cleaning supplies, but they’re kind of all over the place.

Teachers say it needs organizing — and students in a manufacturing class came to the rescue.

They designed COVID clean-up organizers in about a week and have been hard at work ever since making them for teachers at the school.

In fact about 50 teachers have requested them.

Each one is crafted with a paper towel holder and space to hold a spray bottle and a container of disinfectant wipes.

CTE Instructor Tom Hoiland says some students can make one organizer in three days while for others, it can take a week.

It’s when a mistake is made and a piece needs to be re-done that it takes longer.

But it’s all a part of the learning process.

“They give it to their second favorite teacher and they always come back and say ‘Oh, they loved it, they’re so appreciative of it’,” said Hoiland. “They feel good because not only they completed something but they got to give it to somebody else and help them out. So it’s been great.”

While these custom-made caddies are high in demand, the idea for them originally came from U-High science teacher Brandon Dailey.

Dailey says the cleaning supplies in his classroom get moved around all the time and with these organizers, it’ll all be in one place.

“Every period, in the last five minutes of the period, we say ‘Ok, clean-up time’ and students go get the supplies they need and they wipe down the tables. So every period, every hour,” he said.

He’s already impressed with what students came up with.

“When I mentioned this to Tom, it wasn’t like ‘Hey Tom, go make this’,” said Dailey. “I knew that he would put the students on it and the students would come up with something really cool.”

Only 10 have been made so far, as students have only had two in-person class days each week to work on them.

But the students also have the opportunity to work on them from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. two nights a week in a ‘Night Shop’.

Right now, this is a project the students are taking pride in and they’re getting to learn valuable skills while helping their teachers along the way.

