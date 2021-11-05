University High School student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An 18-year-old University High School student was arrested Friday for threatening to kill his classmate.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Adam LL McCarty had an altercation with another student and made the threats online. Those threats quickly made the rounds on social media and some interpreted them as him threatening to “shoot up the school.”

An investigation determined the suspect had actually made specific threats to kill his 16-year-old classmate.

The threats prompted University High School to cancel classes on Friday.

McCarty was arrested and charged with felony harassment – threats to kill.

