University High School on 2 hour delay as police investigate a ‘potential threat’

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — University High School is on a two hour delay Friday as police investigate a “potential threat.”

The school did not give any more details about the potential threat.

According to an email sent to families, another update will come shortly.

This is a developing story.

