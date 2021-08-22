Unity in the Community celebrates 27th year

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Unity in the Community celebrated its 27th year, showcasing the various cultures within the Spokane community.

It was canceled last year because of COVID, but this year it was back at Riverfront Park on Saturday. This year, it had 13 cultural villages and 92 vendors.

Mareesa Henderson, co-executive director of the event, said it’s an opportunity for kids to learn something new and feel comfortable.

“It’s really exciting to embrace diversity and to get to know something about another culture, that’s really what our event is about,” she said.

1,000 kids who attended received a bag of fully-stocked with school supplies. Local artists also contributed to a coloring book which all the kids received this year.

The event went on until 4 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.