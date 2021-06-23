United Soccer League to make ‘major announcement’ regarding soccer league in Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United Soccer League, Downtown Spokane Partnership and ‘USL to Spokane’ will be making a “major announcement” on Wednesday.

The announcement is on Wednesday at 2:30 at the Spokane Arena, and is in regards to the future of soccer in Spokane, says the USL.

On Monday, Cindy Wendle was named President of USL to Spokane while a League One expansion club began preparations to start their inaugural season in 2023.

4 News Now will livestream the announcement right here on KXLY.com and on our streaming app KXLY+.

