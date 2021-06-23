United Soccer League announces plans to bring women’s team to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United Soccer League on Wednesday announced plans to bring a women’s soccer team to Spokane.

The team will compete in the W league and play at the newly-approved downtown stadium owned by Spokane Public Schools.

The SPS Board of Directors voted in May to move ahead with plans to build the stadium following a proposal brought forward by the Downtown Spokane Partnership. Just as construction was set to begin to remodel Joe Albi Stadium, DSP proposed scrapping that plan and building a new, centrally located stadium that could be used by several stakeholders.

In their proposal, DSP noted interest by the USL to bring a soccer team to Spokane. Now, that will soon become a reality.

“Today is a great day for soccer. It’s a great day for the USL, but most importantly it’s a great day for everyone who really cares about Spokane,” said USL COO Justin Papadakis. “Today, we start on the journey to build one of the top soccer clubs in the United States and we do it here in Spokane.”

As part of the agreement, SPS will benefit from ticket sales for USL games.

The stadium is expected to be built by 2022, with the inaugural season for the new soccer team slated for the same year.

