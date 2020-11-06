Union PROTEC17 releases vote of no confidence in Administrative Officer Clark in response to Lutz’s termination

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District union members released a vote of no confidence in Administrative Officer Amelia Clark on Thursday, shortly after the Health Board voted to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz.

The union, PROTEC17, is made up of 121 health district members, all of whom signed off on a letter calling Clark’s decision to fire Lutz during a pandemic “sudden and unexpected.”

“We are now without a functional public health officer in a time when one is needed most,” it reads in a letter addressed to the Spokane Regional Health District Board.

It calls on the health district to continue Lutz’s employment and, instead, terminate Clark.

You can read the full letter below:

Board members voted 8-4 to terminate Lutz on Thursday, after hearing allegations against him, which involve insubordination, misappropriation of funds, retaliation and others.

Dr. Frank Velasquez will take over Lutz’s position until the Health Board’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

