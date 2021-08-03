Unhealthy air quality, Heat Advisory until Wednesday night – Mark
Today will be another hot and hazy day. Expect temperatures to hit 95 degrees by dinnertime.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, August 3:
- Smoky through Friday
- Heat Advisory in effect
- Heat peaks Wednesday
- Much cooler weekend ahead
Spokane’s air quality is sitting in the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning.
Temperatures will be much above average across the state today.
Today will be sunny, hot and hazy with a Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the 90s through Thursday with a break Friday. We should see 70s for the weekend and less smoke expected.
