Unhealthy air quality, Heat Advisory until Wednesday night – Mark

Today will be another hot and hazy day. Expect temperatures to hit 95 degrees by dinnertime.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, August 3:

Smoky through Friday

Heat Advisory in effect

Heat peaks Wednesday

Much cooler weekend ahead

Spokane’s air quality is sitting in the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning.

Temperatures will be much above average across the state today.

Today will be sunny, hot and hazy with a Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the 90s through Thursday with a break Friday. We should see 70s for the weekend and less smoke expected.