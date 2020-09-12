Unhealthy air quality expected to move into the region this weekend

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Despite nearby wildfires, Spokane’s air quality is currently in the moderate range. However, it won’t last for long. Forecasters expect our air quality to drop drastically heading into this weekend.

Some might say this summer has been a breeze compared to previous years.

“We’ve been fortunate for July and August,” said Lisa Woodard, Communications Manager at Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

It turns out we may have spoken too soon.

“Looks like September isn’t going to treat us so well,” Woodard said.

It’s been a devastating week as wildfires sparked across the nation, including here in Washington. So far, our air quality in Spokane has been between the good to moderate range. Woodard says that’s about to change.

“We are predicting air quality to get much worse over the weekend,” she said.

Woodard says smoke from nearby wildfires, as well as fires from Oregon and California, are expected to impact us more and more as we head into this weekend.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency predicts our air quality will drop dramatically, make it unhealthy for just about anyone to be outside for an extended period of time.

“Everybody, regardless of their health status, needs to take precautions to reduce their exposure. That’s basically the key,” said Woodard.

So, where do you begin?

“I think the best way to protect your health is to limit your time outdoors or avoid it all together,” said Woodard.

When air quality drops this much, you’ll have to take things a step further by reducing how much smoke is coming inside your home.

“We want to keep the doors and windows shut. If you have an air conditioner, you want to have that in the recirculate mode. You definitely don’t want it on the fresh air intake,” Woodard said.

Woodard also suggests not burning candles or incense, refraining from smoking, and holding off on vacuuming for the time being.

“If we can reduce our exposure to air pollution, our lungs will thank us when we’re 90 years old,” she said.

To keep track of current air quality conditions, you can check the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s website HERE.

