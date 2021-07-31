‘Unhealthy’ air quality closes Spokane pools

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were thinking about going swimming today at a Spokane pool, you’ll need to reschedule because, due to the unhealthy air quality, all pools in Spokane have been closed for the day.

Ryan Casey, manager at the A.M. Cannon Aquatic Center, said the decision to close them was based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) being too high. He said the pools close when the index reaches 150 and they will reassess on whether to reopen on Monday.

When they decide to close the pools due to poor quality, Casey said they close for the whole day.

