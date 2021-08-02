Unhealthy air quality and climbing temperatures on the way – Mark

Happy hot and hazy Monday!

The heat and the haze will be sticking around through the rest of the day. We’ll spend most of the day in the high 80s, but we will sneak up into the low 90s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Smoke and haze continue

We’re heating back up after yesterday’s cooler weather

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow

Cooling and possible showers come later this week

Here’s a look at our Excessive Heat Watch for Tuesday and Wednesday; it covers most of central and Eastern Washington, as well as North Idaho.

Smoke is trapped in our area with temperatures heating up through Wednesday. The chance of showers comes Thursday and a much cooler weekend is expected.