Unending foggy weather extends into Monday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another day, another round of dense fog around the Inland Northwest. A Dense Fog Advisory is up for most of eastern and central Washington tonight and Monday morning. Expect more slippery roads and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s in the fog.

Sun will break out on the Palouse and across North Idaho on Monday afternoon with a chance for a little afternoon sun by the end of the afternoon in Spokane. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s on Monday afternoon. A system moving through Montana could bring some snow showers to Lookout Pass, but otherwise it will be another dry, dreary day.

We remain in this fog/sun pattern for the next several days, with the earliest chance for something different coming this weekend. Odds are increasing for some wet weather in the area by Sunday. We’ll see how things develop in the next few days.