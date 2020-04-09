Unemployment claims drop 6 percent in Idaho, more than 77,000 total filed statewide

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Department of Labor reported 30,904 more people filed initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4 in the state.

These new numbers show a decrease of 6.2 percent from the previous week’s record level of 32,941.

The combined three-week total of claims filed since Idaho Governor Brad Little declared a state of emergency is 77,430, which is an increase of 7,400 percent.

Laid-off workers of all age groups are affected by COVID-19 layoffs, with people ages 25 to 34 filing 27 percent of all claims.

Initial claims from laid off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, construction and retail trade represented more than half of the week’s total.

Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week include accommodations and food services at 17.3 percent, health care and social assistance at 16.3 percent, construction at 16.3 percent, retail trade at 11.4 percent followed by manufacturing at 10.5 percent of the week’s totals.

Payouts for unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 28 totaled $5.6 million, 86 percent higher than the previous week. Updated payouts from March 29 to April 4 will be available Friday, April 10.

Weekly claims by county and industry sector are available on a new data dashboard found on the department’s Labor Market Information website.

