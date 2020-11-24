Unemployment benefit changes ahead, some set to expire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Federal help for the unemployed will soon expire on top of other benefits including foreclosure relief, eased student loan repayments and more.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance has reduced benefits. If Congress doesn’t act, it will expire at the end of December as the money came from the CARES Act. This a sobering thought for everyone who lost their job, especially for people still waiting for unemployment benefits.

“I was with the Spokesman Review for nearly 40 years selling newspaper subscriptions,” said Michael McGuire. “I loved it.”

In April, he was laid off. McGuire said he only filed for unemployment once in his life — about 45 years ago. A friend helped him file for unemployment as McGuire doesn’t have access to a computer or the internet.

A month went by and he had not heard from the Washington Employment Security Department. McGuire said he called ESD 10-15 times a day and waited for hours. He said most of the time he got a busy signal.

“I was going from one person to another when I did get ahold of someone, which wasn’t very often,” McGuire said. “I got ahold of somebody and I got a letter saying I needed more identification so I sent about 10 letters with social security and drivers license.”

In the meantime, McGuire told 4 News Now that he had to borrow money from friends, the Knights of Columbus and even mow lawns to make money.

McGuire said he was approved on August 28. However, he still hasn’t received any money. Until today, McGuire said he didn’t know that he had to file weekly claims. Though benefits could’ve possibly gone through with the claims, McGuire said with no internet and trouble getting through over the phone, it would’ve been hard to file claims either way.

“It’s very frustrating. I don’t know that much about computers,” he explained. “I’m sure that there are others in the same boat. It’s not the love boat — who are trying to get unemployment and they don’t have their computers or they don’t know how to work their computers correctly.”

McGuire said this shouldn’t have happened either way.

“We shouldn’t have to wait this long,” he said. “It’s unconscionable and I hope something is done sooner than later.”

He believes ESD needs more people, even work 24 hours if they have to.

“This should be a priority to help the unemployed who are poor, many of them,” McGuire said. “It definitely should be a priority and it’s not a priority.”

According to ESD, they have increased its staffing. This comes as a second shutdown took effect last week and a reduction in unemployment benefits.

ESD said on its website,

“Federal law and economic conditions dictate the number of weeks available under EB and PUA based on the state’s unemployment rate. The 3-month seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell below 8%, which reduces the available weeks under both programs, per federal law.”

Starting this week the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be reduced from 46 weeks to 39. This particular benefit is funded by the CARES Act, which again, is expected to expire at the end of the year. The PUA is for self-employed people, independent contractors and part-time workers.

The Extended Benefits will go from 20 weeks to 13 starting the week of December 13. This benefit gives up to additional 13 weeks of benefits after you have used your normal benefits and PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation).

If you are eligible for a new claim, ESD says you aren’t eligible for EB or PEUC.

4 News Now reached out to ESD to see if people already receiving benefits past the new reduction time period will be exempt from the new rules. The department said they will respond back by tomorrow.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources. You can contact WorkSource or the Unemployment Law Project. The non-profit offers free advice and counsel for people who’s had their benefits denied or challenged.

