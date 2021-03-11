Understanding what the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill means for you

Nia Wong by Nia Wong

“Help is here” – That’s what President Joe Biden said when his $2 trillion COVID relief bill passed on Wednesday.

So, what does that bill mean for you? Here’s a breakdown:

Stimulus checks of $1,400 will be sent to most Americans earning less than $75,000 a year. If you got a stimulus check last time, that does not necessarily mean you will get one this time. If you make more than $80,000 a year, you will not see any help.

The bill also means a child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child under the age of 17, which can make real money in your pocket, as well. If the credit is more than you owe on your taxes, you will get a refund.

The stimulus package extends an extra $300 a week from the federal government to people getting unemployment benefits. That extra $1,200 per month will continue through August.

The bill will also spend $30 billion to help renters and landlords across the country get through tough economic times caused by the pandemic for the last year.

The American Rescue Act passed on a party line vote of 220-211 with every Republican and one Democrat voting against it. Despite polls showing this third round of pandemic aid being popular nationwide, Democrats and Republicans are divided on it passing.

Local Impacts:

Local representatives were against the bill.

Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted no and released a statement saying “I am also deeply concerned by the Democrats’ eagerness to leave out the important Hyde Amendment, which has been historically included in similar spending bills to prevent taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions.”

Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse, also a Republican, voted against the bill. In a statement, he said “This is not what America needs right now. Eventually, somebody will have to pay for it. That means higher taxes, which I strongly oppose.”

Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher, a Republican, followed suit by voting ‘no.’ He said the vast majority of the money is for “a liberal wish list of items including stimulus payments to illegal immigrants, bailing out liberal states’ long-term debt (unrelated to COVID-19), and directing taxpayer funds toward abortion.”

Republican Representative Jim Risch, who represents North Idaho, voted no, saying “This is not a COVID relief bill. It’s a vehicle for pushing a liberal agenda by building reliance on government through reckless spending.”

Despite their no votes, the bill passed and goes to President Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign it on Friday.

