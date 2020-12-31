Under threat of liquor license suspension, bar won’t confirm it will comply

SPOKANE, Wash. — The State Liquor and Cannabis Board says a Spokane Valley bar has agreed to close for indoor dining, though the bar’s owner won’t confirm if that’s true.

The LCB voted to suspend the Black Diamond bar’s liquor license on Tuesday, telling the bar it had one day to comply before having its license revoked. The LCB told 4 News Now on Wednesday the bar had agreed to comply. However, a post on the bar’s Facebook page suggests otherwise. On its deadline to close, the bar instead posted an update with details for a New Year’s Eve party.

“Party starts at 8pm!!,” the post reads, in part. “Hope to see you all there!!”

4 News Now reached out to The Black Diamond’s owner, Brandon Fenton, for clarification. He refused to say if they were, in fact, planning to close indoor services, adding he will give more detail Thursday.

Should the bar refuse to comply, Julie Graham, spokesperson for the LCB, said they would not be able to legally sell alcohol for 180 days starting Wednesday afternoon.

In total, The Black Diamond has received three verbal warnings and two violations for operating with indoor dining, despite statewide restrictions during the pandemic.

Fenton told 4 News Now in a previous interview that the governor’s proclamation can’t be enforced, but the state Liquor and Cannabis Board says it can.

